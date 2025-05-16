Study: Delayed efficiency standards have cost households £5bn since 2017

ECIU analysis calculates the repeated deferral of more demanding energy efficiency standards has left families living in new build homes facing hefty bills that could have been avoided
A series of delays to new building standards from successive governments have resulted in families living in new build homes paying an extra £5bn in energy bills between 2017 and 2025, according to a new...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis