Study: Delayed efficiency standards have cost households £5bn since 2017

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Study: Delayed efficiency standards have cost households £5bn since 2017

ECIU analysis calculates the repeated deferral of more demanding energy efficiency standards has left families living in new build homes facing hefty bills that could have been avoided

A series of delays to new building standards from successive governments have resulted in families living in new build homes paying an extra £5bn in energy bills between 2017 and 2025, according to a new...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

The Green Heat Network Fund: Over £100m awarded to new district heating projects

'Electricity prices must come down': Chancellor urged to back reforms that could save households £370 a year

More on Buildings

Hospitals have huge environmental footprints – here's how they can be more sustainable
Buildings

Hospitals have huge environmental footprints – here's how they can be more sustainable

Better building design based on retrofit and fabric first approaches and better operational flexibility can help cut the NHS's environmental footprint, argues James Scott Vandeventer from Manchester Metropolitan University

James Scott Vandeventer, Manchester Metropolitan University
clock 02 May 2025 • 5 min read
How Hastings Commons is reviving 'difficult and derelict' buildings
Buildings

How Hastings Commons is reviving 'difficult and derelict' buildings

Senior leaders from Hastings Commons explain how their 'lean, green' community organisation is working to address the housing and climate crises at a hyper-local level

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 April 2025 • 12 min read
The UK's housebuilding drive mustn't ignore the need for green homes
Buildings

The UK's housebuilding drive mustn't ignore the need for green homes

The UK government aims to build 1.5 million homes over the next five years – but the green credentials of those homes are uncertain as crucial details underpinning the Future Homes Standard have still not been confirmed, write lawyers Ben Standing and...

Ben Standing and Felicity Zakers, Browne Jacobson
clock 16 April 2025 • 5 min read