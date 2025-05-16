Study: Regenerative agriculture pilot delivers financial and environmental gains

Major 10 year study reviews how combining livestock production and carbon projects on Australian farmland enabled diversified revenue streams
The results of a decade-long regenerative agriculture project in Australia that adopted 'holistic grazing' of grass-fed beef cattle have revealed how financial and environmental returns are possible through...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis