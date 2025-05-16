UK Green Business Awards 2025: Less than a month to go

There is less than a month to go until the UK Green Business Awards on the evening of June 11th, with the prestigious awards on track to welcome 600 business leaders, sustainability executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and politicians from across the green economy.

There are only a handful of tables left for finalists to reserve their place at the glittering awards ceremony and join with their colleagues and peers from green businesses large and small. A small number of half table and seat packages are now also available.

"The UK Green Business Awards are on track to be fully booked again this year and it promises to be another fantastic and memorable celebration of the very best of the green economy," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "Our finalists are all striving every day to deliver the innovative technologies, inspiring projects, and transformative business models that can deliver a net zero economy that is cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous for all. We're delighted to be able to showcase their work and celebrate their many achievements."

BusinessGreen can also reveal this year's awards will be hosted by award-winning comedian Ahir Shah, who won the Best Comedy Show award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2023 for his acclaimed show Ends.

The awards will be staged at The Brewery in Farringdon and will feature a networking reception, keynote speeches, the awards dinner, and a ceremony to unveil all the winners and highly commended entries.

The UK Green Business Awards are supported by category sponsors Aviva, Bute Energy, Ecotricity, Equans, Osborne Clarke, Screwfix, Sustainable Ventures, and Viridor Waste Limited, as well as supporting partners Axis, Chronos Sustainability, and enfinium.

Information on further sponsor opportunities for both the UK Green Business Awards and this autumn's Women in Green Business Awards are available on request.