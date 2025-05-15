EU Omnibus Package: Over half of EU businesses 'dissatisfied' with watering down of environmental reporting rules

Survey of 1,000 EU firms finds 61 per cent of businesses are happy with Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive in its current form
More than half of European companies are dissatisfied with the European Commission's plans to delay and dilute new corporate sustainability and supply chain due diligence reporting rules, according to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis