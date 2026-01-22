A huge amount rests on the government's ability to deliver an successful green loan scheme, but the Warm Homes Plan has the potential to boost the economy and improve the lives of millions of people
After yet another day that saw the rules-based international order fed into the shredder by a gurning reality TV star who can't tell the difference between Greenland and Iceland, let's turn our attention...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis