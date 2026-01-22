Warm Homes Plan: A guide for the green economy

BusinessGreen's all-you-need-to-know overview of the government's new £15bn Warm Homes Plan
The government yesterday set out its £15bn Warm Homes Plan, heralding the largest ever public investment in home upgrades as it set out sweeping plans to cut energy bills, tackle fuel poverty, create jobs,...
