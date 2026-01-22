Warm Homes Plan: A guide for the green economy

Stuart Stone
clock • 13 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

BusinessGreen's all-you-need-to-know overview of the government's new £15bn Warm Homes Plan

The government yesterday set out its £15bn Warm Homes Plan, heralding the largest ever public investment in home upgrades as it set out sweeping plans to cut energy bills, tackle fuel poverty, create jobs,...

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
