Low Carbon raises £500m for European renewables pipeline

New funding package to help drive clean energy company’s expansion plans in the UK, Germany, and Poland
Renewable energy developer Low Carbon has successfully raised more than £500m to finance the construction of its large-scale solar generation and storage assets through a new deal backed by 10 major banks....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis