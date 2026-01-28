Iceland Foods partners with The Orchard Project

clock • 2 min read
Credit: The Orchard Project
Image:

Credit: The Orchard Project

New three-year partnership will see The Orchard Project plant community orchards in London, Swansea, and Glasgow

The charitable arm of supermarket Iceland has partnered with community orchard charity The Orchard Project to help improve access to green spaces and boost biodiversity in deprived areas. The Iceland...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Low Carbon raises £500m for European renewables pipeline

London landmarks explore plans for River Thames heat network connection

More on Biodiversity

Iceland Foods partners with The Orchard Project
Biodiversity

Iceland Foods partners with The Orchard Project

New three-year partnership will see The Orchard Project plant community orchards in London, Swansea, and Glasgow

Amber Rolt
clock 28 January 2026 • 2 min read
Study: Harmful investments outpace nature protection by 30 to one
Biodiversity

Study: Harmful investments outpace nature protection by 30 to one

Latest State of Finance for Nature 2026 report warns nature-negative finance remains 'greatest obstacle’ to making economies more nature positive

Amber Rolt
clock 22 January 2026 • 4 min read
'Threats will increase': Intelligence chiefs warn biodiversity collapse threatens UK national security
Biodiversity

'Threats will increase': Intelligence chiefs warn biodiversity collapse threatens UK national security

Study warns 'significant increases in UK food system and supply chain resilience' urgently required to tackle escalating security threats

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 January 2026 • 5 min read