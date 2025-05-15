'We need targets and pledges, but we also need stories': Abi Daré wins first ever Climate Fiction Prize

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: Climate Fiction Prize
Image:

Credit: Climate Fiction Prize

British-Nigerian author takes home inaugural £10,000 prize for her second novel 'And So I Roar', praised by judges as 'a book of real energy and passion'

Abi Daré has won the first ever Climate Fiction Prize for her second novel And So I Roar, described by judges as "a witty and moving story that highlights the impact of climate change on women's lives...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

