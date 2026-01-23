Welsh government announces £98m funding boost for insulation, solar panels, and heat pumps

Fresh funding to provide thousands of 'safe, comfortable, healthy and low carbon' social homes
The Welsh Government has announced £98.75m of funding to improve the energy efficiency of thousands of social homes across the country. Under the next phase of Wales' Optimised Retrofit Programme (ORP),...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis