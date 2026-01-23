Welsh government announces £98m funding boost for insulation, solar panels, and heat pumps

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Fresh funding to provide thousands of 'safe, comfortable, healthy and low carbon' social homes

The Welsh Government has announced £98.75m of funding to improve the energy efficiency of thousands of social homes across the country. Under the next phase of Wales' Optimised Retrofit Programme (ORP),...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Amsterdam becomes first capital city to ban fossil fuel and meat advertising in public spaces

'An important precedent': World Sailing to measure and reduce carbon impact of every Olympic-class boat

More on Policy

A warm front?
Policy

A warm front?

A huge amount rests on the government's ability to deliver an successful green loan scheme, but the Warm Homes Plan has the potential to boost the economy and improve the lives of millions of people

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 January 2026 • 4 min read
Warm Homes Plan: A guide for the green economy
Policy

Warm Homes Plan: A guide for the green economy

BusinessGreen's all-you-need-to-know overview of the government's new £15bn Warm Homes Plan

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 January 2026 • 13 min read
'Not an if, it's a must': Manufacturers urge governments to deliver more demanding standards for cooling technologies
Policy

'Not an if, it's a must': Manufacturers urge governments to deliver more demanding standards for cooling technologies

Open letter from leading air conditioning firms urges policymakers to support the development and deployment of high-efficiency cooling equipment

Amber Rolt
clock 22 January 2026 • 4 min read