Methane madness

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Methane madness

'Stubbornly high' levels of methane emissions remain a glaring market and policy failure - governments must act

Is there a bigger climate policy failure - a clearer example of the failure of governments and businesses to take the climate crisis seriously - than the continuation of stubbornly high levels of methane...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Scottish Programme for Government vows to 'tackle climate emergency'

'Key milestone': Government appoints official operator for Deposit Return Scheme

More on Infrastructure

Long Duration Energy Storage: Is the government guilty of 'anti-battery bias'?
Infrastructure

Long Duration Energy Storage: Is the government guilty of 'anti-battery bias'?

Leading developers are warning a proposed new subsidy scheme will create 'arbitrary barriers to entry' for battery energy storage systems, but government insists the plans are 'technology-neutral'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 May 2025 • 8 min read
Study: Underground cables are 4.5 times more expensive than overhead lines
Infrastructure

Study: Underground cables are 4.5 times more expensive than overhead lines

Government Minister hails analysis as further evidence "pylons are the best option for billpayers"

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 April 2025 • 4 min read
'UK's largest': Statera Energy secures planning consent for major green hydrogen project
Infrastructure

'UK's largest': Statera Energy secures planning consent for major green hydrogen project

Kintore Hydrogen facility expected to deliver 500MW of capacity by 2030, before expanding to 3GW in the subsequent decade

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 April 2025 • 2 min read