Vodafone and UK National Parks to harness AI to accelerate nature restoration

Partnership will see Vodafone deliver real-time habitat mapping, biodiversity monitoring, and visitor impact analytics across all 15 UK National Parks
Telecoms giant Vodafone and UK National Parks have announced they are joining forces to harness artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to better protect ecosystems and encourage more people to spend...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis