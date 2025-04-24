Homegrown low carbon power is our nationally chosen route to energy security

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband's speech to the Summit on the Future of Energy Security - in full
On behalf of the UK government and the International Energy Agency, I want to welcome you all to this historic setting of Lancaster House and to London for this first global Summit on the Future of Energy...
