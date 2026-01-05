'We wanted long-term security in food production': World's most northerly olive grove completes harvest in UK-first

clock • 4 min read
Credit: English Olive Co
Image:

Credit: English Olive Co

In a bid to diversify in the face of a changing climate and increasingly volatile weather, a farm in Lincolnshire is on the way to producing the first English olive oil

A pioneering Lincolnshire business has completed the first harvest from what is believed to be the most northerly commercial olive grove in the world. The English Olive Co, based near Spalding in Lincolnshire,...

