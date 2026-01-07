Amazon Soy Moratorium: As agri-giants quit, is the anti-deforestation pact at risk of splintering?

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Despite being hailed by leading UK retailers as 'one of the most significant conservation measures this century', a number of global agri-giants have now abandoned the anti-deforestation pact

It may have been hailed as a model for tackling tropical deforestation, but concerns are growing over the future of the Amazon Soy Moratorium after a group of leading agri-businesses signalled they are...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Another bumper year': UK sales of new electric vehicles surpass 470,000 in 2025

Lindsey oil refinery to cease standalone operations after Phillips 66 rescue deal

More on Supply chain

'Nature and food production go hand in hand': Farmers urge government to support shift away from industrial livestock production
Supply chain

'Nature and food production go hand in hand': Farmers urge government to support shift away from industrial livestock production

Polling shows strong appetite from UK farmers to move towards more nature-friendly livestock practices, if government and corporates back the transition

Amber Rolt
clock 07 January 2026 • 3 min read
'We wanted long-term security in food production': World's most northerly olive grove completes harvest in UK-first
Supply chain

'We wanted long-term security in food production': World's most northerly olive grove completes harvest in UK-first

In a bid to diversify in the face of a changing climate and increasingly volatile weather, a farm in Lincolnshire is on the way to producing the first English olive oil

Alex Black, Farmers Guardian
clock 05 January 2026 • 4 min read
Addressing climate change means addressing supply chains
Supply chain

Addressing climate change means addressing supply chains

Partner Insight: Climate Essentials unpacks how supply chains can galvanise decarbonisation

Martina Colman, Climate Essentials
clock 05 January 2026 • 5 min read