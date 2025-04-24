Xi vows China will 'not slow down its climate actions'

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Chinese leader confirms country will submit updated national climate action plan this year, as UN Secretary General insists the world’s decarbonisation efforts are 'moving forward - full-speed ahead'

World leaders yesterday reiterated their commitment to global climate action in the face of the US government's decision to quit the Paris Agreement, with China confirming it is to update its national...

James Murray
