Xi vows China will 'not slow down its climate actions'

Chinese leader confirms country will submit updated national climate action plan this year, as UN Secretary General insists the world’s decarbonisation efforts are 'moving forward - full-speed ahead'
World leaders yesterday reiterated their commitment to global climate action in the face of the US government's decision to quit the Paris Agreement, with China confirming it is to update its national...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis