UK Green Business Awards 2025: Finalists announced

BusinessGreen is today proud to announce the finalists for the UK Green Business Awards 2025. This year's short listing process was more competitive than ever with almost 500 high quality entries across 30 categories under consideration. We are delighted to be able to recognise so many trail-blazing businesses, investors, individuals, and projects that are working every day to advance the green economy.

The winners and highly commended entries will be announced at a gala dinner and glittering awards ceremony on the evening of Wednesday June 11th, which will bring together 600 top business leaders, politicians, executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and campaigners for a celebration of the best of the UK's green economy.

Hosted with support from our sponsors - Osborne Clarke and Sustainable Ventures - the UK Green Business Awards are the UK's most prestigious and coveted awards for the country's burgeoning green business community.

We are expecting it to be a sell-out event, so please book early to avoid disappointment.

ESG Investor of the Year

Sponsored by Osborne Clarke

Greenbank

Janus Henderson Investors

Marsham Investment Management

Sustainable Development Capital LLP

Thrive Renewables

Triodos Bank

WHEB

Zouk Capital

Early-Stage Investor of the Year

Cambridge Future Tech

Green Angel Ventures

Sustainable Ventures

Manufacturer of the Year

BSW Group

Celtic Renewables

Gripple

Hockley Mint

Impact Acoustic

IndiNature

Interface

Pilkington UK

Seacourt

Hospitality Firm of the Year

Berkeley Capital Group (BCG)

KERB

Lamington Group

Swinton Estate

The Social Hub Glasgow

Retailer of the Year

Kindly of Brighton

Midcounties Co-operative

The Wine Society

WeKleen Waterless

WilderBlooms

Communications Agency of the Year

Blakeney

Cognito

Greenhouse Communications

Instinctif Partners

Larkin PR

PLMR

Seahorse Environmental

SEC Newgate UK

The Marketing Pod

Consultancy of the Year

Buro Happold

Chronos Sustainability

Consultus

Creative Zero

EVORA Global

Lorax EPI

SMARTech energy

Zero Carbon Forum

Zerogram

Green Building Project of the Year

Aviva - Solus Exeter Site

Buro Happold - The EQ Project

Fujitsu and B&Q - Driving Sustainability Through Data-Driven Innovation

Octopus Energy and Thakeham - 'Zero Bills' Initiative

Quadrum Global - 11 Belgrave

Trammell Crow Company and EPISO 5 - Welcome Building

Westmorland and Furness Council - Voreda House

Workspace Group - Leroy House

Green Heat Project of the Year

Ambion Heating and Yorkshire Homes - Decarbonising Social Housing Project

Bellway - The Future Home @ Energy House 2.0

Eyesea Green - Wadham College Project

Kensa and Clarion Housing - Central London Retrofit

UK Power Network Ltd - Heatropolis

Transport Project of the Year

easyJet and Airbus - Project Lighthouse SAF Initiative

Flexible Power Systems and Waitrose - Decarbonising Transport Refrigeration: Smart Plug Initiative

GridBeyond - EV Flexibility Service

LCP Delta - Electric Thames Project

Ohme - Smart EV Charging Rollout

Silverstone - Shift to Zero Project

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers - Orbit Clipper

UK Power Network DSO - ChargePoint Navigator

Zest and Hackney Council - Powering the Transition to EVs in Hackney

Low Carbon Industrial Project of the Year

Bayram Timber - Site Electrification Project

Celtic Renewables - Green Chemicals Project

DB Cargo UK - Cricklewood Centre of Excellence

E.ON - HYDESS (Hydrogen Decarbonisation of Sheffield Steel) Project

Material Evolution - Mevo A1 Cement Production Facility

SecalTKS Ltd - Flameless Heat Transfer Technology

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks and Advanced Infrastructure Technology Limited - LENZA (Local Energy Net Zero Accelerator) Project

Supply Chain Project of the Year

Aviva - Supply Chain Decarbonisation Strategy

Canary Wharf Group - Eden Dock Project

HH Global - The Sustainable Procurement Framework (SPF)

Jacqueline & Edward - Jewellery Supply Chain Project

Ofi - Safeguarding Indonesia's Cocoa Future Project

SMI INT Group UK - Responsible Sustainable Partner Strategy

UK Power Networks - Combatting Carbon Strategy

VMO2 - Scope 3 Strategy

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Aviva - Perth Wind Turbine

Bute Energy - Twyn Hywel Energy Park

Enviromena - Medebridge Solar Farm

ENOWA x Extreme E: Showcasing the Power of Green Hydrogen Project

Grimsby Community Energy - CATCH Solar Project

Kensa and Clarion Housing - Sutton Dwellings Retrofit Project

Reactive Technologies - GridMetrix

RSUK Group - Wellspring Academy Trust Solar Project

Westmorland and Furness Council - 2MW solar farm at Sandscale Park in Barrow

Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year

Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM) and Barley Communications - Circular Economy Innovators Fund Campaign

EnergiRaven - Heat Highways Campaign

Kensa - Shoebox NX Launch

Osprey Charging Network and Bear Jam - Visions of the Future Campaign

Save Soil and Dark Green PR - Soil NOT Oil

Selfridges - RESELFRIDGES Campaign

The Mills Fabrica UK - 'Taste of Tomorrow' Campaign

Waste to Wonder Worldwide - Koto Babi 'School in a Box' Campaign

Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year

Azzurri Group and Reconomy Connect - Restaurant Recycling Campaign

ConcreteZero - Net Zero Concrete Campaign

Hubbub - BYOC (Bring Your Own Cup) Campaign

Peasy - LitterLotto and AtHome Campaign

Planet League - Green Action League

ScottishPower - Half Price Weekends (moved from Innovation of the Year)

Trainline - 'I came by train' Campaign

Workspace - The Big Energy Race

Young's and SUEZ - Wasteless Pubs Initiative

Nature-based Project of the Year

Bentley Environmental Foundation and The Rivers Trust - Regenerating the Valley Brook River in Crewe

British Land - Canada Dock Wetland Restoration Project

Canary Wharf Group - Eden Dock

Chirrup.ai - Bioacoustic Technology Project

Climate Impact Partners, Deloitte, the National Oceanography Centre, and Project Seagrass - Accelerate Seagrass

Mitie - Biodiverse Sensory Gardens

Nature Broking and Charles Tyrwhitt - Isle of Coll Habitat Creation Project

Suntory Global Spirits - Peatland Water Sanctuary

The Natural History Consortium - Festival of Nature 2024

Recycling Project of the Year

Baker Street Quarter Partnership - Smarter Recycling Service

Chiesi Ltd - Re-Hale Inhaler Recycling Project

Energus - Ecobot Project

Greenwood Plants - G Cycle Recycling Project

In2tec - ReUSE and ReCYCLE Technology

Peasy - AtHome Household Recycling Project

Sanofi, MyGroup and Reconomy Connect - RePen Project

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Ecosurety, RECOUP and WRAP - FPF FlexCollect Project

Whistl and Zest Recycle - Waste Segregation and Reduction Programme

Circular Economy Project of the Year

DS Smith - Circular Design Metrics

enfinium - Repair Café Support Fund

LNER - Circular Economy Hub

No Floor No More - Social Housing Flooring Re-use Project

re-universe - Blenheim Palace and Eden Project Reuseable Cup Scheme

Selfridges - RESELFRIDGES

SunEnviro - SunAggregates Washing Plant

Swansea University - Applied Research for Circular Solutions (ARCS)

Waste to Wonder Worldwide - School in a Box

Willmott Dixon and FORE Partnership - TBC.London ‘Urban Mining' Project

Sustainability Report of the Year

Arval UK - Annual Sustainability Report

Cummins Civil Engineering Limited - Annual Sustainability Report

EDF Energy UK - Change is in Our Power: Helping Britain Achieve Net Zero

IFM Investors - Annual Sustainability Report

Microsoft - Environmental Sustainability Report (Radley Yeldar)

Ofi - Driving industry impact through Cocoa Compass

OVO - 'True Net Zero' Strategy (Luminous)

Oxbury Bank - Natural Capital Report

Pact Coffee - Annual Impact Report

Net Zero Strategy of the Year

Bellway - Better with Bellway

British Antarctic Survey - Towards Net Zero Strategy

DPD UK - Net Zero by 2040 Strategy

Interface - 'All in' on Solving the Climate Crisis

London Legacy Development Corporation - Climate Action Strategy

Mitie - Plan Zero

Nuclear Decommissioning Authority - Group Wide Energy Programme

OVO - True Net Zero Strategy

Westmorland and Furness Council - Net Zero Strategy

Rising Star of the Year

Ashleigh Gray - Octopus Energy

Elizabeth Mellor - SMI INT group UK

Emma Askew - Earth Minutes

Ella Thomson - OVO

Francesca Durr - Savills

Georgia Edwards - UK Power Networks DSO

Michelle Taute - Tallarna

Oussama Yousfi - UK Power Networks

Roxy Erickson - Creative Zero

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Edita Adamcikova - Viridor

Janet Hughes - Agria Pet Insurance

Louise Ayling - Radley Yeldar

Louisiana Salge - EQ Investors

Luigi Calcagni - Mitie

Matt Scarff - BAFTA albert

Mittal Kothari - Cambridge University Press & Assessment

Owen Anderson - OVO

Entrepreneur of the Year

David Watson - Ohme

Helen Hill - Be The Future IMMERS[ED]

Jack Lobaczewski - RSUK Group

Dr. Liz Gilligan - Material Evolution

Luke Loveridge - Propflo

Mark Bell - Jacqueline and Edward

Mel Blackmore - Carbonology

Oli Pascall - Clock House Farm

Pia Honey - No Floor No More

Fast Track Company of the Year

Beam

Carbonology

Ohme

Osprey Charging Network

Prop Sustainable

RSUK Group

Innovation of the Year

Sponsored by Sustainable Ventures

Ammogen - Ammonia to Hydrogen Conversion Project

AXIS - Energy Transition Syndicate 2050

easyJet - Lighter Weight Paint Solution

Kids Operating Room - Solar Surgery

Hubl Logistics - CoolRun Pods

Mission Zero Technologies - Direct Air Capture (DAC) Plant

Organicco - ecoMAN Advanced Plastic Recycling System

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks & Advanced Infrastructure - LENZA (Local Energy Net Zero Accelerator)

Sustainable Healthcare Coalition - Clinical Trials Carbon Calculator

UK Power Networks - Constellation Smart Substations Project

Leader of the Year

Andrew Wordsworth - Sustainable Ventures

Lindsay Hooper - Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership

Mathew Stewart - SunEnviro

Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital LLP

Owen Thompson - Cambridge Future Tech

Rachel Solomon Williams - Aldersgate Group

Robin Heap - Zest

Sally Davey - Travalyst

Tommy Ricketts - BeZero Carbon

Politician of the Year

To be announced at the UK Green Business Awards 2024

Small Business of the Year

Advanced Infrastructure

Cheeky Panda

EGG Lighting

Genvue Technologies

Kindred Forest

Nattergal

Osprey Charging Network

OXCCU

Rodda's

Company of the Year

AEG Europe

Bellway

BeZero Carbon

Hays PLC

Octopus Energy

Reconomy

Screwfix

Siemens UK and Ireland

Sustainable Ventures

Viridor

Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced at the UK Green Business Awards 2024