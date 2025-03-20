UK Green Business Awards 2025: Finalists announced

Check out all the finalists for the UK's most prestigious and competitive Green Business Awards
BusinessGreen is today proud to announce the finalists for the UK Green Business Awards 2025. This year's short listing process was more competitive than ever with almost 500 high quality entries across 30 categories under consideration. We are delighted to be able to recognise so many trail-blazing businesses, investors, individuals, and projects that are working every day to advance the green economy.
The winners and highly commended entries will be announced at a gala dinner and glittering awards ceremony on the evening of Wednesday June 11th, which will bring together 600 top business leaders, politicians, executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and campaigners for a celebration of the best of the UK's green economy.
Hosted with support from our sponsors - Osborne Clarke and Sustainable Ventures - the UK Green Business Awards are the UK's most prestigious and coveted awards for the country's burgeoning green business community.
We are expecting it to be a sell-out event, so please book early to avoid disappointment.
ESG Investor of the Year
Sponsored by Osborne Clarke
Greenbank
Janus Henderson Investors
Marsham Investment Management
Sustainable Development Capital LLP
Thrive Renewables
Triodos Bank
WHEB
Zouk Capital
Early-Stage Investor of the Year
Cambridge Future Tech
Green Angel Ventures
Sustainable Ventures
Manufacturer of the Year
BSW Group
Celtic Renewables
Gripple
Hockley Mint
Impact Acoustic
IndiNature
Interface
Pilkington UK
Seacourt
Hospitality Firm of the Year
Berkeley Capital Group (BCG)
KERB
Lamington Group
Swinton Estate
The Social Hub Glasgow
Retailer of the Year
Kindly of Brighton
Midcounties Co-operative
The Wine Society
WeKleen Waterless
WilderBlooms
Communications Agency of the Year
Blakeney
Cognito
Greenhouse Communications
Instinctif Partners
Larkin PR
PLMR
Seahorse Environmental
SEC Newgate UK
The Marketing Pod
Consultancy of the Year
Buro Happold
Chronos Sustainability
Consultus
Creative Zero
EVORA Global
Lorax EPI
SMARTech energy
Zero Carbon Forum
Zerogram
Green Building Project of the Year
Aviva - Solus Exeter Site
Buro Happold - The EQ Project
Fujitsu and B&Q - Driving Sustainability Through Data-Driven Innovation
Octopus Energy and Thakeham - 'Zero Bills' Initiative
Quadrum Global - 11 Belgrave
Trammell Crow Company and EPISO 5 - Welcome Building
Westmorland and Furness Council - Voreda House
Workspace Group - Leroy House
Green Heat Project of the Year
Ambion Heating and Yorkshire Homes - Decarbonising Social Housing Project
Bellway - The Future Home @ Energy House 2.0
Eyesea Green - Wadham College Project
Kensa and Clarion Housing - Central London Retrofit
UK Power Network Ltd - Heatropolis
Transport Project of the Year
easyJet and Airbus - Project Lighthouse SAF Initiative
Flexible Power Systems and Waitrose - Decarbonising Transport Refrigeration: Smart Plug Initiative
GridBeyond - EV Flexibility Service
LCP Delta - Electric Thames Project
Ohme - Smart EV Charging Rollout
Silverstone - Shift to Zero Project
Uber Boat by Thames Clippers - Orbit Clipper
UK Power Network DSO - ChargePoint Navigator
Zest and Hackney Council - Powering the Transition to EVs in Hackney
Low Carbon Industrial Project of the Year
Bayram Timber - Site Electrification Project
Celtic Renewables - Green Chemicals Project
DB Cargo UK - Cricklewood Centre of Excellence
E.ON - HYDESS (Hydrogen Decarbonisation of Sheffield Steel) Project
Material Evolution - Mevo A1 Cement Production Facility
SecalTKS Ltd - Flameless Heat Transfer Technology
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks and Advanced Infrastructure Technology Limited - LENZA (Local Energy Net Zero Accelerator) Project
Supply Chain Project of the Year
Aviva - Supply Chain Decarbonisation Strategy
Canary Wharf Group - Eden Dock Project
HH Global - The Sustainable Procurement Framework (SPF)
Jacqueline & Edward - Jewellery Supply Chain Project
Ofi - Safeguarding Indonesia's Cocoa Future Project
SMI INT Group UK - Responsible Sustainable Partner Strategy
UK Power Networks - Combatting Carbon Strategy
VMO2 - Scope 3 Strategy
Renewable Energy Project of the Year
Aviva - Perth Wind Turbine
Bute Energy - Twyn Hywel Energy Park
Enviromena - Medebridge Solar Farm
ENOWA x Extreme E: Showcasing the Power of Green Hydrogen Project
Grimsby Community Energy - CATCH Solar Project
Kensa and Clarion Housing - Sutton Dwellings Retrofit Project
Reactive Technologies - GridMetrix
RSUK Group - Wellspring Academy Trust Solar Project
Westmorland and Furness Council - 2MW solar farm at Sandscale Park in Barrow
Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year
Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM) and Barley Communications - Circular Economy Innovators Fund Campaign
EnergiRaven - Heat Highways Campaign
Kensa - Shoebox NX Launch
Osprey Charging Network and Bear Jam - Visions of the Future Campaign
Save Soil and Dark Green PR - Soil NOT Oil
Selfridges - RESELFRIDGES Campaign
The Mills Fabrica UK - 'Taste of Tomorrow' Campaign
Waste to Wonder Worldwide - Koto Babi 'School in a Box' Campaign
Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year
Azzurri Group and Reconomy Connect - Restaurant Recycling Campaign
ConcreteZero - Net Zero Concrete Campaign
Hubbub - BYOC (Bring Your Own Cup) Campaign
Peasy - LitterLotto and AtHome Campaign
Planet League - Green Action League
ScottishPower - Half Price Weekends (moved from Innovation of the Year)
Trainline - 'I came by train' Campaign
Workspace - The Big Energy Race
Young's and SUEZ - Wasteless Pubs Initiative
Nature-based Project of the Year
Bentley Environmental Foundation and The Rivers Trust - Regenerating the Valley Brook River in Crewe
British Land - Canada Dock Wetland Restoration Project
Canary Wharf Group - Eden Dock
Chirrup.ai - Bioacoustic Technology Project
Climate Impact Partners, Deloitte, the National Oceanography Centre, and Project Seagrass - Accelerate Seagrass
Mitie - Biodiverse Sensory Gardens
Nature Broking and Charles Tyrwhitt - Isle of Coll Habitat Creation Project
Suntory Global Spirits - Peatland Water Sanctuary
The Natural History Consortium - Festival of Nature 2024
Recycling Project of the Year
Baker Street Quarter Partnership - Smarter Recycling Service
Chiesi Ltd - Re-Hale Inhaler Recycling Project
Energus - Ecobot Project
Greenwood Plants - G Cycle Recycling Project
In2tec - ReUSE and ReCYCLE Technology
Peasy - AtHome Household Recycling Project
Sanofi, MyGroup and Reconomy Connect - RePen Project
SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, Ecosurety, RECOUP and WRAP - FPF FlexCollect Project
Whistl and Zest Recycle - Waste Segregation and Reduction Programme
Circular Economy Project of the Year
DS Smith - Circular Design Metrics
enfinium - Repair Café Support Fund
LNER - Circular Economy Hub
No Floor No More - Social Housing Flooring Re-use Project
re-universe - Blenheim Palace and Eden Project Reuseable Cup Scheme
Selfridges - RESELFRIDGES
SunEnviro - SunAggregates Washing Plant
Swansea University - Applied Research for Circular Solutions (ARCS)
Waste to Wonder Worldwide - School in a Box
Willmott Dixon and FORE Partnership - TBC.London ‘Urban Mining' Project
Sustainability Report of the Year
Arval UK - Annual Sustainability Report
Cummins Civil Engineering Limited - Annual Sustainability Report
EDF Energy UK - Change is in Our Power: Helping Britain Achieve Net Zero
IFM Investors - Annual Sustainability Report
Microsoft - Environmental Sustainability Report (Radley Yeldar)
Ofi - Driving industry impact through Cocoa Compass
OVO - 'True Net Zero' Strategy (Luminous)
Oxbury Bank - Natural Capital Report
Pact Coffee - Annual Impact Report
Net Zero Strategy of the Year
Bellway - Better with Bellway
British Antarctic Survey - Towards Net Zero Strategy
DPD UK - Net Zero by 2040 Strategy
Interface - 'All in' on Solving the Climate Crisis
London Legacy Development Corporation - Climate Action Strategy
Mitie - Plan Zero
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority - Group Wide Energy Programme
OVO - True Net Zero Strategy
Westmorland and Furness Council - Net Zero Strategy
Rising Star of the Year
Ashleigh Gray - Octopus Energy
Elizabeth Mellor - SMI INT group UK
Emma Askew - Earth Minutes
Ella Thomson - OVO
Francesca Durr - Savills
Georgia Edwards - UK Power Networks DSO
Michelle Taute - Tallarna
Oussama Yousfi - UK Power Networks
Roxy Erickson - Creative Zero
Sustainability Leader of the Year
Edita Adamcikova - Viridor
Janet Hughes - Agria Pet Insurance
Louise Ayling - Radley Yeldar
Louisiana Salge - EQ Investors
Luigi Calcagni - Mitie
Matt Scarff - BAFTA albert
Mittal Kothari - Cambridge University Press & Assessment
Owen Anderson - OVO
Entrepreneur of the Year
David Watson - Ohme
Helen Hill - Be The Future IMMERS[ED]
Jack Lobaczewski - RSUK Group
Dr. Liz Gilligan - Material Evolution
Luke Loveridge - Propflo
Mark Bell - Jacqueline and Edward
Mel Blackmore - Carbonology
Oli Pascall - Clock House Farm
Pia Honey - No Floor No More
Fast Track Company of the Year
Beam
Carbonology
Ohme
Osprey Charging Network
Prop Sustainable
RSUK Group
Innovation of the Year
Sponsored by Sustainable Ventures
Ammogen - Ammonia to Hydrogen Conversion Project
AXIS - Energy Transition Syndicate 2050
easyJet - Lighter Weight Paint Solution
Kids Operating Room - Solar Surgery
Hubl Logistics - CoolRun Pods
Mission Zero Technologies - Direct Air Capture (DAC) Plant
Organicco - ecoMAN Advanced Plastic Recycling System
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks & Advanced Infrastructure - LENZA (Local Energy Net Zero Accelerator)
Sustainable Healthcare Coalition - Clinical Trials Carbon Calculator
UK Power Networks - Constellation Smart Substations Project
Leader of the Year
Andrew Wordsworth - Sustainable Ventures
Lindsay Hooper - Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership
Mathew Stewart - SunEnviro
Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital LLP
Owen Thompson - Cambridge Future Tech
Rachel Solomon Williams - Aldersgate Group
Robin Heap - Zest
Sally Davey - Travalyst
Tommy Ricketts - BeZero Carbon
Politician of the Year
To be announced at the UK Green Business Awards 2024
Small Business of the Year
Advanced Infrastructure
Cheeky Panda
EGG Lighting
Genvue Technologies
Kindred Forest
Nattergal
Osprey Charging Network
OXCCU
Rodda's
Company of the Year
AEG Europe
Bellway
BeZero Carbon
Hays PLC
Octopus Energy
Reconomy
Screwfix
Siemens UK and Ireland
Sustainable Ventures
Viridor
Lifetime Achievement Award
To be announced at the UK Green Business Awards 2024