UK Green Business Awards: Deadline extended by one week

The deadline for this year's UK Green Business Awards has been extended by one week to 5pm on Friday 7th March.

The extension has been provided in response to popular demand and in order to ensure a level playing field between all entrants.

"After a really busy start to the year right across the green economy we're had lots of requests for extensions to the deadline for the UK Green Business Awards," said BusinessGreen editor in chief, James Murray. "In order to provide a level playing field we are extending the entry deadline for all entrants. The final deadline will be this coming Friday."

Now in its third year, the UK Green Business Awards are set to be bigger and better than ever in 2025, bringing together over 600 business leaders, entrepreneurs, campaigners, and politicians at the annual awards ceremony and gala dinner on Wednesday 11th June at The Brewery in central London.

The awards are free to enter and submissions can be made through the event website. The short list will the awards will be announced in late March, when tickets will also be available for finalists to secure their place at the awards ceremony.

"The UK Green Business Awards provide an invaluable opportunity to showcase and celebrate the best of the green economy, from cutting edge clean tech projects and renewables investments to the innovative new business models and inspiring leaders who are driving forward the net zero transition.

"We want to once again bring together as many businesses as possible to showcase a green economy that is more important than ever to the UK's long term prospects."

Why enter the UK Green Business Awards?

The awards offer a unique opportunity to highlight some of the most exciting, inspiring, and innovative companies, projects, and campaigns operating in the UK today. Winning or being shortlisted for an award is a great way of showcasing your achievements to the industry and to prospective clients.

Hosted by the UK's leading green business media brand, the awards shortlist and winners are publicised widely on BusinessGreen and our social media channels.

Entries are judged by a panel of experts drawn from across the industry, giving the awards real credibility.

Winning an award can help to recognise the hard work and achievements of your employees, improving staff morale and motivation. It can also help to attract new talent to your business.

The awards are a chance to promote your sustainability projects from the last 18 months - writing an entry is a fantastic, and often overlooked, opportunity to look at your business activity from a different perspective and evaluate your results.

Key information: