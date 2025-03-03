Study: Switching to a battery EV yields average driver savings of £5,850

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

More than four-in-five British drivers could save thousands of pounds by switching to a battery electric vehicle, new study finds

More than 80 per cent of drivers could save thousands of pounds by switching to a battery electric vehicle (BEV), a new study from Electric Vehicles UK (EVUK) has claimed. The campaign group's inaugural...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Channel 4 offers B Corps chance to win advertising airtime worth £120,000

Stagecoach offers top 300 suppliers free sustainability training

More on Transport

How the electric lorry, bus, and coach market could hit $320bn by 2035
Transport

How the electric lorry, bus, and coach market could hit $320bn by 2035

Demand for battery electric heavy vehicles is expected to outstrip legacy internal combustion market within a decade, a new analysis predicts

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 February 2025 • 5 min read
London transport operator Go Ahead orders 25 Volvo electric buses
Transport

London transport operator Go Ahead orders 25 Volvo electric buses

New electric buses are set to hit the UK capital's streets later this year as part of ongoing collaboration between Go Ahead and Volvo Buses

Amber Rolt
clock 21 February 2025 • 2 min read
Sainsbury's to power trucks with biofuel made from its own food waste
Transport

Sainsbury's to power trucks with biofuel made from its own food waste

Supermarket and supplier RenECO introduce fully circular approach to HGV fuelling for Bristol fleet

Amber Rolt
clock 20 February 2025 • 2 min read