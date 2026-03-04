The UK is successfully building a clean electricity system - so what explains calls to change course?

clock • 5 min read

We should be sceptical when commentators play fast and loose with data to argue more fossil fuels are the answer - but there's still plenty of work to do to make sure people see the benefit of clean energy, argues Green Alliance's Stuart Dossett

The UK is decisively moving towards an electricity system powered by renewable energy. In 2025, sources like wind and solar generated almost 50 per cent of all electricity in Great Britain on average....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Energy

The UK is successfully building a clean electricity system - so what explains calls to change course?
Energy

The UK is successfully building a clean electricity system - so what explains calls to change course?

We should be sceptical when certain commentators play fast and loose with data to argue more fossil fuels are the answer - but there's still plenty of work to do to make sure people see the benefit of clean, secure, renewable energy, writes Stuart Dossett...

Stuart Dossett, Green Alliance
clock 04 March 2026 • 4 min read
China's energy emissions fell in 2025 as solar boom continued
Energy

China's energy emissions fell in 2025 as solar boom continued

Official data shows emissions from China's energy and industry inched down 0.3 per cent last year, driven by ongoing surge in clean power output

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 March 2026 • 5 min read
'No longer fit for purpose': Investor group urges GHG Protocol to revamp Scope 2 guidance
Energy

'No longer fit for purpose': Investor group urges GHG Protocol to revamp Scope 2 guidance

Investors with more than $1.2tr in assets urge influential standard setter to ensure emissions reporting guidance better reflects changing nature of clean energy supplies

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 March 2026 • 4 min read