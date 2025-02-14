IEA: Surge in electricity demand to be met by clean sources through to 2027

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Global demand for electricity expected to rise rapidly in coming years, as expansion of renewable and nuclear power continues to accelerate

Global electricity use is forecast to rise significantly in the coming years, hitting an annual growth rate of around four per cent through to 2027 on the back of the wider electrification of industry...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Persistent failure': How UK pension funds are exposing savers' money to escalating climate risks

'Our business direction is clear': How IKEA hopes to halve its global emissions by 2030

Most read
01

'A statist plan that would cause household bills to skyrocket': Experts slam Reform proposals for 'windfall tax' on renewables

13 February 2025 • 6 min read
02

Study: Solar farms could help boost numbers of birds and wildlife

13 February 2025 • 4 min read
03

Clean Industry Bonus: Government touts fresh incentives to drive UK offshore wind investment

13 February 2025 • 4 min read
04

'An uncontroversial start to the year': Global EV sales up 18 per cent in January

13 February 2025 • 5 min read
05

Climate change fuels Valentine's Day woes, as cocoa prices soar 400 per cent

13 February 2025 • 5 min read

More on Energy

BNEF: Cost of clean power tech expected to fall by up to 11 per cent in 2025
Energy

BNEF: Cost of clean power tech expected to fall by up to 11 per cent in 2025

China's ability to produce a MWh of electricity is now up to 64 per cent cheaper than other markets, as wind, solar, and battery tech help to drive prices to record lows

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 February 2025 • 5 min read
'A substantial green prize': How to navigate the 'significant challenges' on the UK's path to net zero
Energy

'A substantial green prize': How to navigate the 'significant challenges' on the UK's path to net zero

Report from DNV forecasts the UK economy is on track to slash greenhouse gas emissions 82 per cent by 2050, but fall short of net zero goal

Amber Rolt
clock 06 February 2025 • 7 min read
Is your business helping future energy?
Energy

Is your business helping future energy?

Partner Insight: Supporting grid resilience through smarter energy use and participation in flexibility schemes

SSE
clock 05 February 2025 • 2 min read