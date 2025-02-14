Pandora celebrates sustainability milestones in time for Valentine's Day

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Jewellery business re-iterates commitment to 'embrace sustainable business practices' in latest annual report

Pandora has this week announced a raft of sustainability milestones, including confirmation it now sources 100 per cent renewable electricity and has advanced efforts to produce lab-grown diamonds, as...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Plates London becomes UK's first vegan restaurant to win a Michelin Star

'Landmark sustainable office' skyscraper gets green light from City of London Corporation

Most read
01

'A statist plan that would cause household bills to skyrocket': Experts slam Reform proposals for 'windfall tax' on renewables

13 February 2025 • 6 min read
02

Study: Solar farms could help boost numbers of birds and wildlife

13 February 2025 • 4 min read
03

Clean Industry Bonus: Government touts fresh incentives to drive UK offshore wind investment

13 February 2025 • 4 min read
04

'An uncontroversial start to the year': Global EV sales up 18 per cent in January

13 February 2025 • 5 min read
05

Climate change fuels Valentine's Day woes, as cocoa prices soar 400 per cent

13 February 2025 • 5 min read

More on Management

Pandora celebrates sustainability milestones in time for Valentine's Day
Management

Pandora celebrates sustainability milestones in time for Valentine's Day

Jewellery business re-iterates commitment to 'embrace sustainable business practices' in latest annual report

Amber Rolt
clock 14 February 2025 • 4 min read
Ecologi snaps up Net Zero Now
Management

Ecologi snaps up Net Zero Now

Firms claim acquisition will allow them to offer more sector-specific solutions to help firms deliver on their net zero goals

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 February 2025 • 3 min read
Abby Chicken: 'Where the sustainability agenda is moving so quickly, it is possible to learn by doing'
Management

Abby Chicken: 'Where the sustainability agenda is moving so quickly, it is possible to learn by doing'

Openreach's head of sustainability reflects on turning the UK's second biggest commercial van fleet electric, 'greener' treatments for telegraph poles, and why the time has come to listen to young people on climate

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 February 2025 • 8 min read