'AI Energy Score': Salesforce launches new benchmark for AI energy efficiency

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Salesforce, Hugging Face, Cohere, and Carnegie Mellon University launch public ratings for more than 200 commonly-used AI models

A coalition of tech companies and experts, including Salesforce, has today unveiled a new benchmark to measure the energy efficiency of AI models in a bid to encourage energy-saving best practices across...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Sales of second hand EVs jump more than 50 per cent

ASA urged to 'hit the brakes' on hybrid EV jargon

Most read
01

Government confirms UK emissions have fallen 53 per cent since 1990

07 February 2025 • 4 min read
02

Government to halve subsidies for Drax biomass power plant with new 'compromise' contract

10 February 2025 • 5 min read
03

Energy UK members to support more than 1,200 apprenticeships in 2025

10 February 2025 • 2 min read
04

'AI Energy Score': Salesforce launches new benchmark for AI energy efficiency

10 February 2025 • 3 min read
05

To scale back or double down on sustainability ambitions? How to navigate shifting sands with 'futures thinking'

10 February 2025 • 4 min read

More on Technology

Dog food made from lab grown chicken to go on sale in 'world first'
Technology

Dog food made from lab grown chicken to go on sale in 'world first'

Cultivated meat specialist Meatly claims its product is 'just as tasty and nutritious' as real chicken but without the animal and environmental impacts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 February 2025 • 3 min read
Ofwat ringfences £400m in innovation funding to tackle water sector's 'biggest challenges'
Technology

Ofwat ringfences £400m in innovation funding to tackle water sector's 'biggest challenges'

Water regulator for England and Wales doubles funding for innovative ideas to combat challenges such as sewage spills, climate adaptation, water security, and decarbonisation

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 January 2025 • 3 min read
Jaguar Land Rover to invest £65m in green upgrades for European paint shops
Technology

Jaguar Land Rover to invest £65m in green upgrades for European paint shops

Project in UK and Slovakia aims to slash emissions from one of the most carbon intensive parts of the auto giant’s manufacturing process

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 January 2025 • 3 min read