Reports: Airbus delays hydrogen aircraft plans

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
A concept of Airbus' zero emission hydrogen powered planes | Credit: iStock
Image:

A concept of Airbus' zero emission hydrogen powered planes | Credit: iStock

Company has reportedly pushed back its 2035 target date for delivering its first zero emission hydrogen aircraft

Hopes of delivering zero emission aviation at commercial scale received a major blow late last week, following reports aerospace giant Airbus has scaled back ambitions to deliver a hydrogen-powered aircraft...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government to halve subsidies for Drax biomass power plant with new 'compromise' contract

Global Briefing: European airlines unveil new net zero flight path

Most read
01

Government confirms UK emissions have fallen 53 per cent since 1990

07 February 2025 • 4 min read
02

Government to halve subsidies for Drax biomass power plant with new 'compromise' contract

10 February 2025 • 5 min read
03

Energy UK members to support more than 1,200 apprenticeships in 2025

10 February 2025 • 2 min read
04

To scale back or double down on sustainability ambitions? How to navigate shifting sands with 'futures thinking'

10 February 2025 • 4 min read
05

'AI Energy Score': Salesforce launches new benchmark for AI energy efficiency

10 February 2025 • 3 min read

More on Aviation

Global Briefing: European airlines unveil new net zero flight path
Aviation

Global Briefing: European airlines unveil new net zero flight path

The European aviation industry updates its net zero roadmap, New Zealand's new NDC disappoints campaigners, and Germany and Saudi Arabia advance green hydrogen plans

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 February 2025 • 7 min read
A third runway, but only for electric planes
Aviation

A third runway, but only for electric planes

The government insists airport expansion can be made compatible with climate goals, but how would you go about proving that will be the case?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 February 2025 • 6 min read
Avooma Airlines and The AirCraft Company team up on zero emission flight plans
Aviation

Avooma Airlines and The AirCraft Company team up on zero emission flight plans

UK start-up airline and US aircraft developer ink partnership to advance plans for zero and low emission regional flight network

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 February 2025 • 3 min read