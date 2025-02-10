Sales of second hand EVs jump more than 50 per cent

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Sales of second hand EVs jump more than 50 per cent

Over 180,000 used EVs were sold last year, as concerns over the cost and range of second hand battery vehicles start to ease

The latest figures from trade body SMMT have today revealed sales of second-hand EVs rose by 57.4 per cent last year to 188,382 units, as the fledgling sector secured a 2.5 per cent share of the total...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'AI Energy Score': Salesforce launches new benchmark for AI energy efficiency

ASA urged to 'hit the brakes' on hybrid EV jargon

Most read
01

Government confirms UK emissions have fallen 53 per cent since 1990

07 February 2025 • 4 min read
02

Government to halve subsidies for Drax biomass power plant with new 'compromise' contract

10 February 2025 • 5 min read
03

Energy UK members to support more than 1,200 apprenticeships in 2025

10 February 2025 • 2 min read
04

'AI Energy Score': Salesforce launches new benchmark for AI energy efficiency

10 February 2025 • 3 min read
05

To scale back or double down on sustainability ambitions? How to navigate shifting sands with 'futures thinking'

10 February 2025 • 4 min read

More on Automotive

Sales of second hand EVs jump more than 50 per cent
Automotive

Sales of second hand EVs jump more than 50 per cent

Over 180,000 used EVs were sold last year, as concerns over the cost and range of second hand battery vehicles start to ease

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 February 2025 • 4 min read
ASA urged to 'hit the brakes' on hybrid EV jargon
Automotive

ASA urged to 'hit the brakes' on hybrid EV jargon

EV lobby group urges advertising watchdog to tackle 'alphabet soup' of terms used for different electrified vehicles, including questionable claims about 'self-charging hybrids'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 February 2025 • 4 min read
Vauxhall partners with EV charging group JOLT for free charging initiative
Automotive

Vauxhall partners with EV charging group JOLT for free charging initiative

New partnership forms part of Vauxhall's wider strategy to increase accessible charging solutions for drivers without off-street parking

Amber Rolt
clock 05 February 2025 • 3 min read