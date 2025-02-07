'Wake up call': Study highlights $5.4tr climate risk facing meat and dairy investors

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Profundo research estimates 31 meat, dairy, and animal feed producers together face $116bn in losses from climate-related risks by 2030

Just 31 of the world's largest corporations involved in meat, dairy, and feed production face near-term risks that could lead to $116bn in losses by 2030 from climate change-related disruptions, regulatory...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

'Warm homes and cheaper bills': Government unveils minimum energy efficiency rules for landlords

UN climate chief: Decarbonisation is in every nation's economic self interest

