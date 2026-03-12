Oil prices climb again, despite IEA move to release oil reserves

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Oil tankers across the Gulf region have been hugely disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz / Credit: iStock
Image:

Oil tankers across the Gulf region have been hugely disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz / Credit: iStock

Oil prices jump above $100 a barrel in early trading, as Iran continues to ramp up attacks on shipping and fossil fuel infrastructure across the Gulf

Hopes that a co-ordinated release of government oil reserves would serve to dampen oil prices were quickly dented this morning, as prices once again rose above $100 a barrel in early trading. The price...

James Murray
