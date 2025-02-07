Why Ed Miliband won't resign, and why his nuclear plans struggle to convince

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Miliband visited RWE's Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm | Zara Farrar / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Miliband visited RWE's Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm | Zara Farrar / No 10 Downing Street

The Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary is still fighting to advance the UK's clean energy plans, writes Roger Harrabin, but he would be wise to find more space for energy storage in his vision for the grid

It was with some dismay that I listened to the Today Programme's interview with Ed Miliband this morning. It became obvious he won't resign over Heathrow expansion, maybe because he knows the proposal...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

The key to CSO success: become a 'corporate chameleon'

Starbucks joins Walmart, Sodexo and others in pact to cut food waste

Most read
01

BNEF: Cost of clean power tech expected to fall by up to 11 per cent in 2025

06 February 2025 • 5 min read
02

UN climate chief: Decarbonisation is in every nation's economic self interest

06 February 2025 • 5 min read
03

'The Collective': Octopus Energy launches renewables investment platform

06 February 2025 • 2 min read
04

'Warm homes and cheaper bills': Government unveils minimum energy efficiency rules for landlords

07 February 2025 • 6 min read
05

'Full of holes': Why green groups are calling for reforms to 'failing' Biodiversity Net Gain scheme

06 February 2025 • 7 min read

More on Politics

CBI chief urges UK to 'ignore the siren call of protectionism and climate scepticism'
Politics

CBI chief urges UK to 'ignore the siren call of protectionism and climate scepticism'

The boss of Britain's biggest business group, Rain Newton-Smith, reckons the government should double down on net zero and green growth in response to mounting global trade war

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 February 2025 • 8 min read
Study: Could a 'Farage Effect' inadvertently help boost support for electric vehicles?
Politics

Study: Could a 'Farage Effect' inadvertently help boost support for electric vehicles?

Anti-EV stance from Reform Party leader Nigel Farage could actually serve to increase public support for electric vehicles, research finds

Business Green
clock 04 February 2025 • 3 min read
The Catch 22 Chancellor
Politics

The Catch 22 Chancellor

The government has taken a raft of positive steps to try and escape the Conservatives' economic doom loop, but Heathrow expansion represents a gamble that could quickly backfire

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 January 2025 • 6 min read