Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition: Government awards £30m in green shipping funding

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
GT Wings AirWing - Credit: GT Wings
Image:

GT Wings AirWing - Credit: GT Wings

Fresh government funding to support roll out of low carbon maritime tech, drive economic growth, and create jobs in UK’s coastal communities

The government has today announced £30m in funding for the latest round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC) in a bid to provide an economic boost to coastal economies and usher in a...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

IEA declares nuclear renaissance 'well underway', but can industry now deliver projects on time and on budget?

Scottish National Investment Bank invests £20m in subsea cable manufacturer

Most read
01

How Brits remain more worried about climate change than their American counterparts

15 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

Study concludes government's clean power mission can cut energy bills

15 January 2025 • 8 min read
03

IKEA owner Ingka Group plots €1bn investment in circular economy firms

15 January 2025 • 2 min read
04

Octopus Energy swoops for 'agrivoltaics' solar developer OX2 France

15 January 2025 • 2 min read
05

Müller launches 'Fast Track' real-time data analysis to cut on-farm emissions

15 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Shipping

MSC Cruises scuttles LNG adverts after 'greenwashing' complaint
Shipping

MSC Cruises scuttles LNG adverts after 'greenwashing' complaint

Nine-month ASA investigation a shot across the bows of cruise operators marketing LNG as 'green' fuel, NGO claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 December 2024 • 3 min read
Shipping borrows from aviation with new tool for counting emissions reductions
Shipping

Shipping borrows from aviation with new tool for counting emissions reductions

Katalist, a registry launched in November, manages environmental attribute certificates that can be used to reduce emissions from cargo ships

Heather Clancy, Trellis
clock 13 December 2024 • 4 min read
How one of the world's oldest technologies is helping decarbonise maritime shipping
Shipping

How one of the world's oldest technologies is helping decarbonise maritime shipping

Use of wind power on cargo ships through sails is growing exponentially as governments and trade organisations push for increasingly tough emissions targets

Jim Giles, Trellis
clock 06 December 2024 • 4 min read