'Interconnected crises' and 'darkening perceptions': World Economic Forum raises alarm over worsening global risks

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
'Interconnected crises' and 'darkening perceptions': World Economic Forum raises alarm over worsening global risks

Fears grow over risk of armed conflicts, as experts warn environmental threats will only intensify over the coming decade

Ahead of its annual Davos Summit, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has today published the results of its annual exercise in apocalypse-scanning, warning once again that the risks faced by the global economy...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Study concludes government's clean power mission can cut energy bills

'Response scepticism': How media climate scepticism entered a dangerous new phase

Most read
01

How Brits remain more worried about climate change than their American counterparts

15 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

Study concludes government's clean power mission can cut energy bills

15 January 2025 • 7 min read
03

Amazon revs-up 'largest ever' UK order for 148 electric trucks

14 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

IKEA owner Ingka Group plots €1bn investment in circular economy firms

15 January 2025 • 2 min read
05

Octopus Energy swoops for 'agrivoltaics' solar developer OX2 France

15 January 2025 • 2 min read

More on Risk

'Interconnected crises' and 'darkening perceptions': World Economic Forum raises alarm over worsening global risks
Risk

'Interconnected crises' and 'darkening perceptions': World Economic Forum raises alarm over worsening global risks

Fears grow over risk of armed conflicts, as experts warn environmental threats will only intensify over the coming decade

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 January 2025 • 6 min read
'A snapshot of climate devastation': Study claims 2024's biggest climate disasters cost $200bn
Risk

'A snapshot of climate devastation': Study claims 2024's biggest climate disasters cost $200bn

Ten costliest climate disasters of 2024 each caused more than $4bn in damage, Christian Aid study finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 December 2024 • 5 min read
'Benedict Lumberjack' debuts in latest Make My Money Matter campaign
Risk

'Benedict Lumberjack' debuts in latest Make My Money Matter campaign

New advert featuring Benedict Cumberbatch aims to highlight how UK pension funds are investing £300m in companies that fuel forest destruction

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 December 2024 • 3 min read