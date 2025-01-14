Amazon revs-up 'largest ever' UK order for 148 electric trucks

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Amazon
Image:

Credit: Amazon

Retail giant to expand its electric truck delivery fleet from just nine vehicles in the UK today to more than 150 within 18 months

Amazon is expected to add almost 150 new fully-electric trucks to its UK fleet of delivery vehicles over the next 18 months, after today announcing its largest ever order of electric heavy goods vehicles...

