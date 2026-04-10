'A very positive move': Government cuts red tape to accelerate public EV charger rollout

Operators will no longer have to navigate lengthy application processes to install chargers under changes to planning and traffic rules which come into force today, according to the government
Measures aimed at slashing red tape to accelerate the rollout of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers around the UK have officially come into force from today, with the government estimating it could...
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