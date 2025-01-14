SJP gives £5.2bn sustainable investment mandate to Schroders

clock • 2 min read
Image: SJP's head office in Cirencester / Credit: St James's Place
Image:

Image: SJP's head office in Cirencester / Credit: St James's Place

Fund to get 'Sustainability Focus' label

St James's Place has appointed Schroders as the sole fund manager of its Sustainable & Responsible Equity (SRE) fund replacing Impax, effective from 24 February 2025. As part of the upcoming changes,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Net Zero Asset Managers suspends activities, announces 'fit for purpose' review

14 January 2025 • 4 min read
02

UK and Saudi Arabia to sign critical minerals partnership to support AI and clean energy growth

14 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Amazon revs-up 'largest ever' UK order for 148 electric trucks

14 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

China and UK confirm plans for new London green bond

13 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

How Watershed is riding the crest of the great sustainability reporting wave

13 January 2025 • 12 min read

More on Investment

Net Zero Asset Managers suspends activities, announces 'fit for purpose' review
Investment

Net Zero Asset Managers suspends activities, announces 'fit for purpose' review

Voluntary member group to carry out internal review aimed at ensuring it 'remains fit for purpose in new global context', as ESG backlash among US firms continues to gather pace

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 January 2025 • 4 min read
Study: Buyers willing to pay 'price premium' for higher quality carbon credits
Investment

Study: Buyers willing to pay 'price premium' for higher quality carbon credits

Carbon markets returned to slight growth in 2024 as part of 'gradual but significant' transition, new report from Sylvera concludes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 January 2025 • 3 min read
SJP gives £5.2bn sustainable investment mandate to Schroders
Investment

SJP gives £5.2bn sustainable investment mandate to Schroders

Fund to get 'Sustainability Focus' label

Jen Frost, Investment Week
clock 14 January 2025 • 2 min read