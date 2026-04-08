'Divorced from reality': Experts slam Reform UK's North Sea oil and gas plans

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Deputy Leader Richard Tice has reiterated pledges to maximise North Sea oil and gas output, scrap the windfall tax, and ditch 'net stupid zero'

Reform UK's policy plans have yet again ignited fierce criticism from energy experts and climate campaigners, who have today slammed the Party's vow to maximise North Sea oil and gas drilling, scrap the...

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Michael Holder
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