Study: EV charging offers 'lucrative opportunity' for commercial property owners

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

The rental value of viable EV charging locations has doubled in recent years with car parks, grey land, and brownfield plots all suitable contenders for such sites, according to Knight Frank

The accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the UK promises to open up a "lucrative opportunity" for commercial property owners in the coming years, as it could enable them to make better...

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