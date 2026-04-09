Agratas gigafactory project secures £380m in UK government funding

Somerset EV battery cell factory project secures lion's share of £470m government grant funding package geared towards supporting UK's transition to zero emission vehicles
The government has today unveiled details of a funding package worth more than £470m to help support road transport decarbonisation projects in the UK, with the lion's share of the investment earmarked...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis