Heathrow Airport to make £86m in SAF funding available to airlines in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Heathrow Airports Limited
Image:

Credit: Heathrow Airports Limited

Heathrow Airport increases SAF incentive funding by £15m to support goal of ensuring three per cent of aviation fuel used in 2025 is sustainably sourced

Heathrow Airport has announced it will be making £86m available to airlines in 2025 to help accelerate their adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs). Increased funding under Heathrow's SAF incentive...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

ERM agrees to acquire Newfields' environmental division

PensionBee promises 10 per cent drop in Climate Plan portfolio emissions intensity each year

Most read
01

China and UK confirm plans for new London green bond

13 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

Heathrow Airport to make £86m in SAF funding available to airlines in 2025

13 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

Study: Europe on track to triple renewables capacity by 2050, but miss net zero goals

13 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

Tackling gender inequality will uplift sustainability efforts

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

Government eyes reforms to unlock smart energy data innovations

13 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Aviation

Heathrow Airport to make £86m in SAF funding available to airlines in 2025
Aviation

Heathrow Airport to make £86m in SAF funding available to airlines in 2025

Heathrow Airport increases SAF incentive funding by £15m to support goal of ensuring three per cent of aviation fuel used in 2025 is sustainably sourced

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 January 2025 • 4 min read
'From this moment on, aviation will be a greener': SAF Mandate comes into force
Aviation

'From this moment on, aviation will be a greener': SAF Mandate comes into force

New mandate marks start of journey that should result in 22 per cent of all UK jet fuel coming from sustainable sources by 2040

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 January 2025 • 4 min read
Heathrow Airport launches first 'Nature Positive Plan'
Aviation

Heathrow Airport launches first 'Nature Positive Plan'

Airport updates sustainability strategy by broadening biodiversity commitment, reaffirming net zero goal, and confirming 'world first' TNFD disclosure pledges

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 December 2024 • 3 min read