Heathrow Airport ramps up SAF target with £80m support for airlines

UK's biggest aviation hub aiming to go beyond government mandate with new goal for 5.6 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel use in 2026
Heathrow has set its sights on ensuring lower carbon Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) makes up at least 5.6 per cent of all aircraft fuel used at the airport this year, backed by more than £80m funding...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis