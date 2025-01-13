Study: Europe on track to triple renewables capacity by 2050, but miss net zero goals

Aurora Energy Research warns negative prices, market saturation, and grid congestion risk undermining clean power rollout across Europe

Europe's renewable electricity capacity is on course to more than triple between now and 2050, yet such growth it still unlikely to be enough to meet climate goals, as a number of structural and market...

Aurora Energy Research warns negative prices, market saturation, and grid congestion risk undermining clean power rollout across Europe

