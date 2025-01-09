How to attract climate tech investment: Sign up now for latest BusinessGreen and Sustainable Ventures 'Evening with' event

Next week BusinessGreen and Sustainable Ventures will stage the latest in their series of 'Evening with' events, exploring the trends shaping the green economy and clean tech ecosystem.

Hosted in partnership with OakNorth, the session will feature an exclusive conversation with Rishi Khosla, the serial entrepreneur and co-founder of the pioneering bank that has lent £11bn to early stage and scale-up business up and down the UK, including many companies operating in the fast-expanding climate tech market.

The conversation will explore how green businesses can better attract investors and accelerate their expansion, how to stand out from the crowd in an increasingly competitive market, and what lessons can be drawn from the growing band of UK climate tech unicorns.

The event will take place on Thursday 16th January from 16:45 to 17:45 at Sustainable Ventures hub at County Hall in central London.

The event is free to register to attend, but priority booking is available for BusinessGreen members and companies in Sustainable Ventures' network.

In addition to the exclusive conversation with Khosla, the session will also feature a panel discussion on how to overcome some of the barriers to attracting investment faced by many early-stage green businesses, as well as a networking drinks reception.

"We're delighted to be able to stage the latest 'Evening with' event alongside Sustainable Ventures and in partnership with OakNorth," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray, who will chair the session. "It promises to be a fascinating conversation with one of the UK's top entrepreneurs and leading investors that will provide invaluable insights into how to turbocharge the next phase of development for the burgeoning climate tech community."

The event comes as BusinessGreen this week officially launched the UK Green Business Awards for 2025, which is now open for entries ahead of the prestigious gala dinner and awards ceremony on Wednesday 11th June.