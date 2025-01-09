How to attract climate tech investment: Sign up now for latest BusinessGreen and Sustainable Ventures 'Evening with' event

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
How to attract climate tech investment: Sign up now for latest BusinessGreen and Sustainable Ventures 'Evening with' event

Hosted in partnership with OakNorth, the session will feature an exclusive conversation with Rishi Khosla, the serial entrepreneur and co-founder of the pioneering bank

Next week BusinessGreen and Sustainable Ventures will stage the latest in their series of 'Evening with' events, exploring the trends shaping the green economy and clean tech ecosystem.

Hosted in partnership with OakNorth, the session will feature an exclusive conversation with Rishi Khosla, the serial entrepreneur and co-founder of the pioneering bank that has lent £11bn to early stage and scale-up business up and down the UK, including many companies operating in the fast-expanding climate tech market.

The conversation will explore how green businesses can better attract investors and accelerate their expansion, how to stand out from the crowd in an increasingly competitive market, and what lessons can be drawn from the growing band of UK climate tech unicorns.

The event will take place on Thursday 16th January from 16:45 to 17:45 at Sustainable Ventures hub at County Hall in central London. 

The event is free to register to attend, but priority booking is available for BusinessGreen members and companies in Sustainable Ventures' network.

In addition to the exclusive conversation with Khosla, the session will also feature a panel discussion on how to overcome some of the barriers to attracting investment faced by many early-stage green businesses, as well as a networking drinks reception. 

"We're delighted to be able to stage the latest 'Evening with' event alongside Sustainable Ventures and in partnership with OakNorth," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray, who will chair the session. "It promises to be a fascinating conversation with one of the UK's top entrepreneurs and leading investors that will provide invaluable insights into how to turbocharge the next phase of development for the burgeoning climate tech community." 

The event comes as BusinessGreen this week officially launched the UK Green Business Awards for 2025, which is now open for entries ahead of the prestigious gala dinner and awards ceremony on Wednesday 11th June.     

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Power play: The future for solar in commercial real estate

Net zero took great strides last year - but the UK must go further and faster in 2025

Most read
01

Uniper acquires rights to develop 470MW Humberside carbon capture power plant

09 January 2025 • 3 min read
02

Could 2025 be the year the global carbon market starts warming up?

09 January 2025 • 6 min read
03

Tackling gender inequality will uplift sustainability efforts

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
04

Former Scottish coal mine to be converted into Europe's largest battery storage site

09 January 2025 • 3 min read
05

'From baked beans to beer': 25 businesses awarded share of £52m in decarbonisation funding

09 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Investment

How to attract climate tech investment: Sign up now for latest BusinessGreen and Sustainable Ventures 'Evening with' event
Investment

How to attract climate tech investment: Sign up now for latest BusinessGreen and Sustainable Ventures 'Evening with' event

Hosted in partnership with OakNorth, the session will feature an exclusive conversation with Rishi Khosla, the serial entrepreneur and co-founder of the pioneering bank

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 09 January 2025 • 2 min read
'From baked beans to beer': 25 businesses awarded share of £52m in decarbonisation funding
Investment

'From baked beans to beer': 25 businesses awarded share of £52m in decarbonisation funding

Businesses adopting innovative emissions-cutting projects supported with £51.9m from government's Industrial Energy Transformation Fund

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 January 2025 • 3 min read
JPMorgan joins exodus from Net Zero Banking Alliance
Investment

JPMorgan joins exodus from Net Zero Banking Alliance

Move means the six largest US banks have now quit the influential group following pressure from Republican politicians

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 January 2025 • 3 min read