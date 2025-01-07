UK Green Business Awards launches for 2025

The UK Green Business Awards 2025 has officially launched today, offering green businesses, investors, and executives the chance to showcase Britain's burgeoning green economy.

Now in its third year, the UK Green Business Awards is set to be bigger and better than ever in 2025, bringing together over 600 business leaders, entrepreneurs, campaigners, and politicians at the annual awards ceremony and gala dinner on Wednesday 11th June at The Brewery in central London.

The awards are now open for entries until the deadline of February 28th with businesses and individuals invited to submit entries in any of the 29 categories, including the prestigious Company of the Year, Innovation of the Year, and Leader of the Year Awards.

There are also two new categories to consider in the form of awards for Supply Chain Project of the Year and Sustainability Report of the Year, as well as the return of the ESG Investor of the Year Award, sponsored by Osborne Clarke.

A panel of hugely respected and influential judges from across the green economy will be announced in the coming weeks, and on Thursday February 6th BusinessGreen will host an exclusive webinar with some of the judges that will provide an insight into what makes a compelling entry for the awards. You can register to attend the free webinar here.

The awards are free to enter and table packages for the glittering awards ceremony will be available as soon as the shortlist is unveiled in late March, providing businesses with a unique opportunity to celebrate their green achievements and connect with colleagues and peers who are working to accelerate the development of a net zero and nature positive economy.

"The UK Green Business Awards are always one of the high points of the year for the green economy, providing a unique opportunity to bring people together and showcase the many inspirational companies, projects, and individuals that are striving to advance a better way of doing business," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray.

"The awards are not just a celebration of many of the UK's most successful and innovative businesses, they are also a chance to demonstrate how green businesses and investment is right at the forefront of the effort to reinvigorate Britain's economy and deliver jobs, security, and prosperity for all. If you are working for an exciting green business or NGO, or have delivered a pioneering project that results in both environmental and economic benefits, then we want to hear from you."

Previous winners of the UK Green Business Awards include London Mayor Sadiq Khan, clean energy unicorn Octopus Energy, vertical farming pioneer GrowUp Farms, green entrepreneur Juliet Davenport, investment giant Aviva, and myriad inspiring clean tech projects and green marketing campaigns from businesses large and small.

The awards form part of BusinessGreen's expanded calendar of events for 2025, including the second annual Women in Green Business Awards, the all new BusinessGreen Live conference this autumn, a continuing series of webinars and roundtables, and a new programme of 'Evening with…' events, which starts on Thursday January 16th with a session at Sustainable Ventures in central London titled 'How to attract climate tech investment'.

Hosted in partnership with OakNorth, the evening will feature an exclusive conversation with Rishi Khosla, the serial entrepreneur and co-founder of the pioneering bank that has lent £11bn to early stage and scale-up business up and down the UK, including many operating in the fast-expanding climate tech market.

The session will also feature a panel discussion on how to overcome some of the barriers to attracting investment faced by many early-stage green businesses, as well as a networking drinks reception. The event is free to attend, but priority booking is available for BusinessGreen members and companies in Sustainable Ventures' network.