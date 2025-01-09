Uniper acquires rights to develop 470MW Humberside carbon capture power plant

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Potential development site of the proposed Killingholme Low Carbon Power project – Credit: Uniper
Image:

Potential development site of the proposed Killingholme Low Carbon Power project – Credit: Uniper

Energy giant purchases rights to develop and operate a new power station in North Killingholme capable of powering 1.1 million homes

Uniper has bought the rights to develop and operate a new carbon capture power plant on Humberside which, once operational, could provide at least 470MW of capacity - enough to provide low carbon power...

