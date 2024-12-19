Study: Heat pumps recommended by 85 per cent of users

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Study: Heat pumps recommended by 85 per cent of users

Trial reveals high levels of satisfaction with green heating systems, as new analysis confirms heat pumps are three to four times more efficient than boilers

The Energy Systems Catapult has today provided an update on its Electrification of Heat Demonstration Project, revealing that 85 per cent of participants in the trial either had, or were likely to, recommend...

