Study: Surge in grid patents as companies target AI breakthroughs

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Study: Surge in grid patents as companies target AI breakthroughs

Analysis from the IEA and the European Patent Office confirms the number of grid-related patents set a new record in 2022

The number of grid-related patents awarded to businesses reached record levels in 2022, driven by a surge in energy software innovations and China's on-going clean tech boom. That is the conclusion...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government to make online marketplaces and vape producers pay towards e-waste costs

'Slow, underfunded, and confusing': Green campaigners urge government to reform nature-friendly farming schemes

Most read
01

PwC: Investment in UK climate tech defies 'global decline' to reach £4.5bn

09 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

Goldman Sachs set to exit Net Zero Banking Alliance

09 December 2024 • 4 min read
03

Study: UK spending four times more on renewables projects than on grid upgrades

09 December 2024 • 4 min read
04

'A top five wind developer globally': BP and JERA to form offshore wind joint venture

09 December 2024 • 3 min read
05

From LNG to plastics: How stranded asset risk is stalking the fossil fuel industry

09 December 2024 • 9 min read

More on Technology

Zero Bill Homes and Global Plastics Treaty failure: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
Technology

Zero Bill Homes and Global Plastics Treaty failure: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 December 2024 • 1 min read
How greentech start-ups can navigate the fundraising 'Valley of Death'
Technology

How greentech start-ups can navigate the fundraising 'Valley of Death'

Zoe Stallard and Harry Pearson at Browne Jacobson explore how early stage greentech firms are working out how to overcome the 'Valley of Death'

Zoe Stallard and Harry Pearson, Browne Jacobson
clock 06 December 2024 • 5 min read
'First-of-a-kind': Material Evolution debuts ultra-low carbon cement plant
Technology

'First-of-a-kind': Material Evolution debuts ultra-low carbon cement plant

New plant in Wrexham delivers first batch of cement boasting emissions up to 85 per cent lower than standard Portland cement

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 December 2024 • 2 min read