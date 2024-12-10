Government to make online marketplaces and vape producers pay towards e-waste costs

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Government to make online marketplaces and vape producers pay towards e-waste costs

Defra says changes to e-waste rules will ensure online suppliers pay 'fair share' towards costs of collection and recycling

The government has today announced changes to e-waste rules to ensure online marketplaces and vape producers pay their fair share towards the cost of recycling waste electrical good, in a move designed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Slow, underfunded, and confusing': Green campaigners urge government to reform nature-friendly farming schemes

'A top five wind developer globally': BP and JERA to form offshore wind joint venture

Most read
01

PwC: Investment in UK climate tech defies 'global decline' to reach £4.5bn

09 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

Goldman Sachs set to exit Net Zero Banking Alliance

09 December 2024 • 4 min read
03

'A top five wind developer globally': BP and JERA to form offshore wind joint venture

09 December 2024 • 3 min read
04

Study: UK spending four times more on renewables projects than on grid upgrades

09 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

From LNG to plastics: How stranded asset risk is stalking the fossil fuel industry

09 December 2024 • 9 min read

More on Waste

'A collapse of collective intelligence': Green campaigners respond to failure of Global Plastics Treaty talks
Waste

'A collapse of collective intelligence': Green campaigners respond to failure of Global Plastics Treaty talks

Environmental groups express outrage at governments' failure to deliver an new treaty to tackle plastic pollution

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 December 2024 • 11 min read
How Google-owner Alphabet's 'skunkworks' is targeting the plastic crisis
Waste

How Google-owner Alphabet's 'skunkworks' is targeting the plastic crisis

The 'X Moonshot for Circularity' initiative seeks to yield value from more than plastic

Elsa Wenzel, Trellis
clock 22 November 2024 • 5 min read
Report: Conservative government's circular economy efforts achieved 'virtually nothing'
Waste

Report: Conservative government's circular economy efforts achieved 'virtually nothing'

Green Alliance urges new Labour government to learn from past mistakes when delivering a new long-term strategy for waste, recycling, and resources

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 November 2024 • 4 min read