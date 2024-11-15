Tesco moves dried pasta lines into recyclable paper packaging

Stuart Stone
clock • 1 min read
Credit: Tesco
Image:

Credit: Tesco

Retailer switches 'Finest' range of dried pasta into new packaging in a move that will save more than 10 million pieces of plastic a year

Tesco has moved 10 product lines from its "Finest" range of dried pasta into paper packaging, in a move the retailer claims will save more than 10 million pieces of plastic a year. New 500g packs of...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

