'Not just a climate phenomenon': El Niño-linked extreme weather could cost $35tr by 2100

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Recurring El Niño events 'quietly chip away' at health gains, causing trillions of dollars in economic losses, new study warns

The cost of life expectancy losses linked to the impacts of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) in some of the world's largest economies could reach an estimated $35tr a year - or around one per cent...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

EDF to recycle turbine blades into fence posts, benches, and pathways

Cadent unveils plans for 93-mile Humber to Nottinghamshire hydrogen pipeline

More on Climate change

'Not just a climate phenomenon': El Niño-linked extreme weather could cost $35tr by 2100
Climate change

'Not just a climate phenomenon': El Niño-linked extreme weather could cost $35tr by 2100

Recurring El Niño events 'quietly chip away' at health gains, causing trillions of dollars in economic losses, new study warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 January 2026 • 5 min read
Justin Forsyth: 'Culture could be the secret weapon of change, but will need to step up a gear'
Climate change

Justin Forsyth: 'Culture could be the secret weapon of change, but will need to step up a gear'

Earth FC's Justin Forsyth reflects on applying his skills from the humanitarian sector to organise football matches that can engage millions of fans with environmental action

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 January 2026 • 7 min read
Double record-breaker: 2025 declared UK's hottest and sunniest year on record
Climate change

Double record-breaker: 2025 declared UK's hottest and sunniest year on record

Mean temperature of 10.09C sees 2025 join 2022 and 2023 in the three hottest years since 1884, provisional Met Office data confirms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 January 2026 • 4 min read