Mansion House: Chancellor to promise sweeping reforms to unlock green investment

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: HM Treasury
Image:

Credit: HM Treasury

Rachel Reeves will this evening announce a wide-ranging package of financial services reforms and consultations designed to drive growth and boost clean energy investment

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will today use her first Mansion House speech to announce a major package of reforms designed to drive growth across the financial services sector and unlock increased investment...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government confirms it will ban new coal mining licenses

CDP and GRI beef up efforts to streamline corporate climate reporting

Most read
01

Study: Carbon capture for Energy from Waste sector could deliver £40bn economic boost

14 November 2024 • 2 min read
02

COP29: UN chief urges all businesses to produce net zero transition plans within a year

14 November 2024 • 5 min read
03

Government confirms it will ban new coal mining licenses

14 November 2024 • 3 min read
04

Arsenal's net zero goal approved by SBTi

14 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

Global Carbon Budget: 50 per cent chance warming could consistently exceed 1.5C in 'about six years'

13 November 2024 • 6 min read

More on Investment

'Setting new standards for inclusion': Female-founded climate fintechs achieve early-stage funding parity
Investment

'Setting new standards for inclusion': Female-founded climate fintechs achieve early-stage funding parity

New research claims climate fintech is performing better than the wider tech sector in attracting early stage investors

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 November 2024 • 3 min read
COP29: Focus turns to climate finance as talks on new headline goal stall
Investment

COP29: Focus turns to climate finance as talks on new headline goal stall

Despite warm words and some encouraging funding pledges, the first phase of talks in Baku have made little progress towards agreeing a new global climate finance target

Michael Holder in Baku
clock 13 November 2024 • 10 min read
Why the future of our climate will be decided beyond Baku and Belém
Investment

Why the future of our climate will be decided beyond Baku and Belém

Securing climate finance on the necessary scale relies on unlocking private investment in climate solutions and change in the real economy, write WWF's Manuel Pulgar Vidal and Aaron Vermeulen

Manuel Pulgar Vidal and Aaron Vermeulen, WWF
clock 13 November 2024 • 5 min read