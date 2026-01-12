EDF to recycle turbine blades into fence posts, benches, and pathways

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Michelle Campbell-Robson, environmental manager at EDF power solutions UK (left), with Fiona Lindsey, co-founder and managing director at Reblade with the recycled blades – Credit: EDF power solutions UK
Image:

Michelle Campbell-Robson, environmental manager at EDF power solutions UK (left), with Fiona Lindsey, co-founder and managing director at Reblade with the recycled blades – Credit: EDF power solutions UK

Energy giant teams up with Reblade to create sustainable boards, planks, and building materials from shredded turbine blades

EDF Power Solutions UK has unveiled plans for a new wind turbine blade recycling project, which seeks to transform decommissioned blades into fence posts, benches, community paths, and decking. Dubbed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Not just a climate phenomenon': El Niño-linked extreme weather could cost $35tr by 2100

Cadent unveils plans for 93-mile Humber to Nottinghamshire hydrogen pipeline

More on Wind

Wood Mackenzie: Offshore wind tipped for 'breakout year' in 2026
Wind

Wood Mackenzie: Offshore wind tipped for 'breakout year' in 2026

Global wind energy connections to remain at 'substantial' levels, despite drop in onshore wind additions following end of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, study claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 January 2026 • 4 min read
'Snow joke': UK now has enough offshore wind capacity 'to roast three million turkeys'
Wind

'Snow joke': UK now has enough offshore wind capacity 'to roast three million turkeys'

The UK now boasts 16.1GW of offshore wind capacity, while the government has given the green light to a further 9GW of new renewables capacity in only the past 18 months

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 December 2025 • 3 min read
RWE and Thames Water ink five-year onshore wind farm deal
Wind

RWE and Thames Water ink five-year onshore wind farm deal

RWE to supply 132GWh of clean electricity to Thames Water each year through to 2030, covering up to 15 per cent of utility's essential services

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 December 2025 • 2 min read