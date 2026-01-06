New campaign makes urgent call for unwanted stock to help transform lives

The Salvation Army is known for its longstanding commitment to reuse and recycling, and today the trading arm of the charity is at the forefront of positive social and environmental impact.

The Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd - SATCoL - works in partnership with brands and retailers to accept excess, returned and end-of-line stock of clothing and home goods to be resold in its charity shops across the country. This partnership opportunity for brands helps them to save on additional storage costs, create more room in their warehouse for new stock and divert more items away from disposal.

Credit: Salvation Army

By extending the useful life of products, SATCoL and its partners make a positive contribution to reducing unnecessary waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and raising vital funds for charity work.

In addition, SATCoL's investment in modern processing centres and new technology means it can offer new ways of reusing and recycling textiles on a commercial scale never before seen in the UK. The charity's trading arm also supports businesses to amplify the message around their sustainable collaboration by making the public aware of their partnership goals and aspirations to create lasting change.

As a call to action, SATCoL has produced a photoshoot with stylish images to demonstrate the potential of second-hand fashion, electronic devices and home-goods, all of which the organisation is keen to receive. The Salvation Army Trading Company has received industry wide recognition for its efforts to support brands and retailers to meet their sustainability goals and encourage second-hand shopping.

"We are partnering with businesses to receive their obsolete, end of line and faulty stock to be reused or repurposed," said Shaunacy Burne, corporate donantions manager at SATCoL.

"Not only are we helping brands to meet their CSR goals with our sustainable solutions, but the donations we receive are sold in our retail outlets to help raise vital funds for our parent charity. We're keen to explore partnership opportunities with retailers, together we can reduce waste and divert more items away from landfill. Please get in touch, we want to hear from you."

Discover how SATCoL's partnership opportunities for brands and retailers can help your organisation:

This article is sponsored by SATCoL.